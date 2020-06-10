EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.08

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a payout ratio of 83.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect EAGLE POINT CR/COM to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.0%.

ECC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.12. 6,201 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,837. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.21. EAGLE POINT CR/COM has a 1-year low of $3.78 and a 1-year high of $19.41.

EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The investment management company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.50 million. Equities analysts predict that EAGLE POINT CR/COM will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ECC shares. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Friday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM in a report on Thursday, May 21st.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Daniel M. Spinner bought 536,875 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.09 per share, for a total transaction of $5,417,068.75. Also, Director Scott W. Appleby bought 5,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.04 per share, with a total value of $30,653.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 567,450 shares of company stock valued at $5,607,337. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

