Ediston Property Investment Co PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 0.33 (LON:EPIC)

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC (LON:EPIC) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of EPIC stock traded up GBX 2.70 ($0.03) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 51.70 ($0.66). 65,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 190,653. The company has a market capitalization of $108.73 million and a P/E ratio of 9.40. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.65 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 69.17. Ediston Property Investment has a 1 year low of GBX 1.12 ($0.01) and a 1 year high of GBX 111.03 ($1.41).

In related news, insider Jamie Skinner bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 49 ($0.62) per share, with a total value of £14,700 ($18,709.43).

Ediston Property Investment Company plc a real estate investment trust externally managed by Ediston Properties Ltd. The firm invest in commercial property of United Kingdom. It was founded in 2014 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

