Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WTRG. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Essential Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Essential Utilities from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

NASDAQ WTRG traded down $0.10 on Monday, hitting $45.96. 31,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,330,413. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.95. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $225.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.19 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other Essential Utilities news, EVP Matthew Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $136,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $704,567.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $897,014,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $881,607,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $437,680,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $348,643,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $262,626,000.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

