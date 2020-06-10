FBL Financial Group (FFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 on June 30th

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This is an increase from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48.

FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 481.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. FBL Financial Group has a payout ratio of 45.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

FFG stock traded down $0.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.80. The stock had a trading volume of 52 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,873. FBL Financial Group has a 1-year low of $29.01 and a 1-year high of $65.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $983.91 million, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.95.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.06). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $135.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.07 million. Sell-side analysts predict that FBL Financial Group will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

FFG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of FBL Financial Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In related news, CAO Anthony James Aldridge sold 695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.04, for a total transaction of $25,047.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,453.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

