Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

Fidus Investment Corp (NASDAQ:FDUS) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the asset manager on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Fidus Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 91.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Fidus Investment to earn $1.28 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 93.8%.

FDUS stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,285. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 1.68. Fidus Investment has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $16.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.02.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.61 million. Fidus Investment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 13.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Fidus Investment will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidus Investment news, insider Edward H. Ross purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.31 per share, with a total value of $37,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 177,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,652,106.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities raised Fidus Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fidus Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Fidus Investment from $19.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Fidus Investment from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidus Investment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

