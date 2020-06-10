Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Shares Sold by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. reduced its position in shares of Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,211 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $270,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 120,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,998,000 after acquiring an additional 10,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FISV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,190,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,648,513. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.83. Fiserv Inc has a one year low of $73.50 and a one year high of $125.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The business’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total value of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,154,209.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.96, for a total transaction of $2,179,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 302,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,990,364. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 361,496 shares of company stock valued at $37,739,974. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

