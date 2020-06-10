Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share by the bank on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Flushing Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 490.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Flushing Financial has a payout ratio of 63.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Flushing Financial to earn $1.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.5%.

Shares of FFIC traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.92. The stock had a trading volume of 59,587 shares, compared to its average volume of 131,089. Flushing Financial has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $22.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.71. The company has a market cap of $359.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.13. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Flushing Financial will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sam Sang Ki Han bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.66 per share, with a total value of $40,810.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 58,650 shares in the company, valued at $683,859. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Azarian acquired 5,000 shares of Flushing Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 10,500 shares of company stock worth $117,300. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.33.

About Flushing Financial

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

