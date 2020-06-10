Fort L.P. Cuts Stake in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN)

Fort L.P. reduced its position in Global Payments Inc (NYSE:GPN) by 37.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,456 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,082 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth $499,415,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,378,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,083,477,000 after purchasing an additional 799,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 59.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,990,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,118,000 after purchasing an additional 745,294 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6,096.0% in the first quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 519,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 511,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,368,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $249,911,000 after purchasing an additional 453,145 shares during the last quarter. 87.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.82, for a total transaction of $88,692.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,664,162.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Thompson Turner sold 379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total transaction of $68,951.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,729.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,633. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Global Payments stock traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $190.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,171,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,889. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $170.82 and its 200 day moving average is $175.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.47 billion, a PE ratio of 88.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.15. Global Payments Inc has a twelve month low of $105.54 and a twelve month high of $209.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.05. Global Payments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 6.46%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.31%.

GPN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Global Payments from $208.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Global Payments from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $230.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.10.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

