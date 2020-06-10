Fort L.P. Raises Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Fort L.P. lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,244 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 238.0% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 1,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. KeyCorp cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Instinet lifted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.13.

Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,374,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

Read More: Do back-end load funds outperform no-load funds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.