Fort L.P. Sells 257 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Fort L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 13,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 461,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,048,000 after purchasing an additional 64,960 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 13,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Capital LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $134.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,504,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,228,841. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.59. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.20 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 55.74%. PepsiCo’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 73.96%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of PepsiCo from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $143.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Cfra increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

Recommended Story: Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.