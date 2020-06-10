Fort L.P. Sells 423 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,355 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,116,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at $10,214,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 5,850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd increased its position in Mastercard by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 96,171 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 73.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MA shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $270.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $334.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mastercard from $340.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $290.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.54.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $3.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $315.02. 2,843,264 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,653. Mastercard Inc has a 52 week low of $199.99 and a 52 week high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $313.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $283.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $289.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total value of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,634,196.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

