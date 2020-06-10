Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) to Issue $0.65 Quarterly Dividend

Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share by the insurance provider on Friday, June 26th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Hanover Insurance Group has raised its dividend by an average of 880.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Hanover Insurance Group has a payout ratio of 31.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Hanover Insurance Group to earn $8.45 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of THG stock traded down $2.49 on Wednesday, reaching $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,435. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.58. Hanover Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $75.11 and a 1 year high of $144.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.88.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 11.56%. Hanover Insurance Group’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on THG shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Hanover Insurance Group from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.50.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

