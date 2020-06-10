Harbor Spring Capital LLC Has $19.55 Million Stake in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK)

Harbor Spring Capital LLC increased its position in CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 41.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 595,050 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 174,050 shares during the quarter. CDK Global accounts for approximately 2.4% of Harbor Spring Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Harbor Spring Capital LLC owned approximately 0.49% of CDK Global worth $19,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 867 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CDK Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of CDK Global in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 82.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CDK Global alerts:

In related news, CAO Jennifer A. Williams sold 3,407 shares of CDK Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.40, for a total value of $137,642.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,742.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $44.42. The company had a trading volume of 747,228 shares, compared to its average volume of 913,822. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 899.38 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.68 and its 200 day moving average is $45.77. CDK Global Inc has a 52-week low of $29.12 and a 52-week high of $57.00.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.11. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 59.38% and a net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $516.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that CDK Global Inc will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. CDK Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.11%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDK. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on CDK Global from $65.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub cut CDK Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded CDK Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on CDK Global from $67.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.80.

CDK Global Company Profile

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK).

Receive News & Ratings for CDK Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CDK Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.