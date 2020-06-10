Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) is Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,658 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 2.2% of Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $2,558,090,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Home Depot by 18.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,254,517 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,155,141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,402 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 27.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,304,289 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $990,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,587 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,593,292 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $563,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Home Depot by 21.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,387,264 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $819,146,000 after purchasing an additional 774,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Home Depot from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Home Depot from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $261.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. CSFB increased their price objective on Home Depot from $215.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $254.45. The stock had a trading volume of 3,549,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,998. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.54%.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Article: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.