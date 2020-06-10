Home Financial Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of HWEN remained flat at $$5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Home Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

