Home Financial Bancorp Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.04 (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Shares of HWEN remained flat at $$5.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Home Financial Bancorp has a 1-year low of $4.85 and a 1-year high of $7.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 million, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.07.

Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter.

About Home Financial Bancorp

Home Financial Bancorp operates as a holding company for Our Community Bank that offers various banking products and services in the counties of Owen and Putnam. The company offers fixed-rate certificates of deposit, NOW and other transaction accounts, and savings and checking accounts; and consumer, residential, multi-family, farm, and commercial real estate loans, as well as non-residential loans.

Featured Story: What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?

Dividend History for Home Financial Bancorp (OTCMKTS:HWEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Home Financial Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Financial Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit