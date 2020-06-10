Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

BidaskClub lowered shares of Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on INCY. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Incyte from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Incyte from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Incyte from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $100.29.

INCY traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $93.04. 1,317,485 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,895,367. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average is $85.76. Incyte has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.17 and a beta of 1.05.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($3.17). Incyte had a negative return on equity of 12.81% and a negative net margin of 16.87%. The company had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Incyte will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 1,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $156,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,025,635. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dashyant Dhanak sold 961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.84, for a total transaction of $93,063.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,604.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,590 shares of company stock worth $3,036,107 in the last three months. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Investments LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 34,267 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 14,576 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Incyte by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 8,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Incyte by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 22,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Analyst Recommendations for Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY)

Comments


