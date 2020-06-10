Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 28,596 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 8.9% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 12,113 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.3% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 28,789,978 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,558,832,000 after purchasing an additional 365,005 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.6% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,663,021 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $90,003,000 after buying an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its stake in Intel by 21.0% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 7,410,274 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $354,394,000 after buying an additional 1,285,223 shares in the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,265,918. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $43.63 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average is $59.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the subject of several research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.