Investors Title (ITIC) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 12th

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the insurance provider on Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

Investors Title has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1,233.3% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Shares of Investors Title stock traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $138.49. 2 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,815. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $127.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $145.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.65. Investors Title has a one year low of $96.45 and a one year high of $182.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITIC shares. BidaskClub upgraded Investors Title from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. TheStreet cut Investors Title from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.