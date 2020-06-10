JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Stearns Financial Services Group grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Stearns Financial Services Group now owns 12,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department now owns 27,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 5,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 6,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 85,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,476 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM traded down $4.48 on Wednesday, reaching $106.06. 22,815,213 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,083,242. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.22 and its 200-day moving average is $115.45. The company has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $76.91 and a twelve month high of $141.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.35%.

In other news, Director Stephen B. Burke acquired 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $87.99 per share, with a total value of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,202,283.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total transaction of $1,187,020.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on JPM shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $147.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.04.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

