JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Trimmed by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,182,807 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,957 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $106,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $3,908,541,000. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter valued at about $367,801,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,879,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,609,696,000 after buying an additional 2,566,973 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,661,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,962,000 after buying an additional 1,895,932 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,845,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,548,674,000 after buying an additional 1,531,579 shares during the last quarter. 71.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $109.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. DZ Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.04.

Shares of JPM traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.10. The company had a trading volume of 18,783,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,058,109. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.45. The stock has a market cap of $330.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.19.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($1.92). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $28.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.65 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

In other news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 13,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.12, for a total value of $1,187,020.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,582.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen B. Burke purchased 75,000 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $87.99 per share, for a total transaction of $6,599,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,202,283.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

