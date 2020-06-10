Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Sold by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.

Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. decreased its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 28.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,129,029 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,791,640 shares during the period. Magellan Midstream Partners accounts for about 8.1% of Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $442,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MMP traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $45.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,041,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,859,619. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.45. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The pipeline company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $782.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.67 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 38.20% and a return on equity of 43.14%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $1.028 dividend. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 7th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.34%.

In related news, Director Chansoo Joung acquired 13,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.11 per share, for a total transaction of $563,010.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,990.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Magellan Midstream Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.56.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

