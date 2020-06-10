Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Declares Annual Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Get Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt alerts:

About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Public Limited Company provides fixed line and mobile telecommunication services for public and business customers in Hungary and internationally. The company's mobile services include voice and non-voice mobile services, such as SMS, MMS, Internet, data, and content; and fixed line services comprise voice, data, Internet, and TV services.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.