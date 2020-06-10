Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt Declares Annual Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) announced an annual dividend on Tuesday, June 2nd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.252 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th.
Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.50. 12,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,104. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.54. Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $7.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.72.
About Magyar Telekom Tavkozlesi Nyrt
