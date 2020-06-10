Majedie Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348,279 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 29,018,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,498,963. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Further Reading: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM)

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit