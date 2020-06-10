Majedie Asset Management Ltd Decreases Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 50.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 348,279 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil comprises approximately 1.2% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,008,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XOM. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 137.4% in the 1st quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 864 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 543.5% in the 4th quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XOM. Argus cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, HSBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.96.

In related news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded down $2.87 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.65. 29,018,706 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,498,963. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $30.11 and a 12-month high of $77.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.33.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.49. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 5.15%. The company had revenue of $56.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.87%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

