Majedie Asset Management Ltd Has $2.62 Million Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 23.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,165 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $415,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,184,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,697,000 after buying an additional 863,091 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 495,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,327,000 after buying an additional 26,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dollar General by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 81,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,726,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Dollar General news, EVP Rhonda Taylor sold 41,313 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.21, for a total value of $7,899,458.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,966,162.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DG traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, reaching $190.13. 183,559 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,446. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $180.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.75. Dollar General Corp. has a 12 month low of $125.00 and a 12 month high of $194.84.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.86. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 29.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Corp. will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is presently 21.40%.

DG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $169.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.08.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

