Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 112 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $5,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 15,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Mercadolibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $981,000. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Mercadolibre by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Aft Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,993,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Mercadolibre by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 151,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,903,000 after acquiring an additional 6,546 shares during the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MELI. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Mercadolibre from $620.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Mercadolibre in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 target price for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

NASDAQ MELI traded up $19.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $886.36. 25,494 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,950. The firm has a market cap of $43.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.13 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $745.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $635.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Mercadolibre Inc has a fifty-two week low of $422.22 and a fifty-two week high of $877.68.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $652.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 8.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Meyer Malka acquired 5,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $522.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,065,431.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

