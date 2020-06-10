Majedie Asset Management Ltd Sells 470 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Majedie Asset Management Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.9% of Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Majedie Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $20,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,485,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,211,807,000 after acquiring an additional 483,219 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 113,783 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,348 shares in the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the first quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 16.5% in the first quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 6,002 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. 34.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on Alphabet from $1,535.00 to $1,350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Nomura upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,550.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,510.46.

GOOGL traded up $12.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,464.70. The stock had a trading volume of 1,504,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,335,996. The stock has a market cap of $991.22 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 3.66. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $1,530.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1,366.74 and a 200-day moving average of $1,341.58.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.16 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $33.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.59 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $9.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

