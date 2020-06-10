Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 400,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,326 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $36,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,648,853,000. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $494,986,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,968,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,017,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,287 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,687,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,229,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Medtronic by 25.2% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,966,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $538,015,000 after buying an additional 1,200,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MDT shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $110.00 to $107.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.53.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $195,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MDT traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.72. 4,636,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,636,525. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.82. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.68.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.70). Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic PLC will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

