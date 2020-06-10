Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Holdings LLC

Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,533 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 271,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,758 shares in the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,633,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,045 shares in the last quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 22,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Management Group raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group now owns 10,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. The stock had a trading volume of 8,338,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,421,244. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.95. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.25 and a 12-month high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $206.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The firm had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

