Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lowered its holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) by 56.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,723,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,215,976 shares during the quarter. Mplx accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Mplx were worth $20,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 31,099,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $791,797,000 after buying an additional 1,832,725 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Mplx by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,002,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $92,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,471 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in Mplx by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,274,878 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,434,000 after purchasing an additional 184,528 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Mplx by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,086,951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,134,000 after purchasing an additional 67,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 409.9% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,856,233 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,569,000 after buying an additional 1,492,224 shares during the period. 29.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on MPLX. Barclays upgraded Mplx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Mplx from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Mplx from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Mplx from $32.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

NYSE MPLX traded down $0.67 on Wednesday, reaching $19.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,877,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,886,626. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of -9.53 and a beta of 1.98. Mplx Lp has a 1 year low of $6.87 and a 1 year high of $32.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $992.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. Mplx had a positive return on equity of 17.96% and a negative net margin of 30.40%. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 118.53%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

