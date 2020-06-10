NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $18.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.

NASDAQ NTES traded up $13.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $427.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.20.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The technology company reported $32.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.51 by $28.66. The business had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 33.53% and a return on equity of 37.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NetEase will post 15.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

