NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) Announces Dividend Increase – $1.16 Per Share

NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, May 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 1.16 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.
NetEase has a dividend payout ratio of 23.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NetEase to earn $18.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.07 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.0%.
NASDAQ NTES traded up $13.78 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $423.32. The stock had a trading volume of 69,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.72. NetEase has a one year low of $209.01 and a one year high of $427.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $369.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $335.20.
NTES has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of NetEase from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of NetEase from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.66.
About NetEase
NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.
Read More: How to read a candlestick chart
Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.