NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Purchased by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $28,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth $556,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $215,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 3,488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 7,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $1,744,764.57. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,048,748.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,698 shares of company stock worth $19,052,094. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEE traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $257.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,434. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.87. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35. The company has a market capitalization of $125.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.71.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.91%.

Several research analysts have commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $246.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $273.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $254.00.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

