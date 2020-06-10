Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,175,695 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,831 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 1.43% of Nike worth $1,834,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nike by 81.7% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares in the last quarter. Fosun International Ltd grew its stake in Nike by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nike by 148.6% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $44,914,000 after acquiring an additional 265,047 shares in the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 165,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.14, for a total transaction of $16,358,100.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 2,012,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,564,259.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,000 shares of company stock worth $23,228,100. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nike from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $102.00 price target on Nike and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America upgraded Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Nike from $119.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Nike presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.88.

NKE stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 4,972,884 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,694,390. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $60.00 and a fifty-two week high of $105.62. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $92.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.17. The company has a market capitalization of $159.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.01, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.78.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. Nike had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 51.49%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Nike Inc will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.36%.

Nike Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

