Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Acquires 7,071 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 214,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 7,071 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin comprises 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $72,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 2,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Lafayette Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 5,710 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LMT stock traded down $3.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $405.50. 987,118 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $381.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $387.97. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $266.11 and a 12 month high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.96.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 185.10% and a net margin of 10.21%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $2.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 43.74%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $435.00 to $433.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $439.00.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

