Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $105.70 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 30.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,953,147 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 845,366 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up approximately 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intel were worth $105,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Intel by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 976,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,422,000 after purchasing an additional 521,586 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $390,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 176,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $80.00 price target on shares of Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ThinkEquity assumed coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Intel from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.97.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total value of $577,477.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,952,511.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock valued at $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.00. 14,922,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,265,918. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.24. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.63 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

