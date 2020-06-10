Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $75.83 Million Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 689,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,429 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $75,829,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,284,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,011,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,517 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,396,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,161,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216,202 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,338,757,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,032,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,574,000 after buying an additional 600,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,769,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,647,000 after buying an additional 438,676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $1.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.37. 4,171,749 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,944,316. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52-week low of $94.34 and a 52-week high of $128.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.16 and a 200 day moving average of $119.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $294.40 billion, a PE ratio of 67.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 17th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.04. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 29.15% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $17.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $0.7907 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 23rd. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.91%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $143.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.31.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 25,600 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.50, for a total transaction of $3,059,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 50,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,046,461. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jon R. Moeller sold 130,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $15,200,947.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,963,114 shares of company stock valued at $1,067,197,986 over the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

