Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,339 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.1% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $105,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 37 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $13.86 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,470.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,092,866. Alphabet Inc has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $1,532.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1,366.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,342.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $994.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 41.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,700.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,580.52.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 61 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,098.26, for a total value of $66,993.86. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,124.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 34 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,121.18, for a total value of $38,120.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,600.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322 shares of company stock worth $410,071 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

