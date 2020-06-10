Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 22,011 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 344,494 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,011 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $64,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in Home Depot by 120.5% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 247 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Home Depot by 960.0% in the first quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Home Depot alerts:

NYSE HD traded down $2.00 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,605,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,104,996. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $233.09 and a 200 day moving average of $220.71. Home Depot Inc has a one year low of $140.63 and a one year high of $258.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.54%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Home Depot from $231.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Home Depot from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.53.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total value of $4,246,707.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.