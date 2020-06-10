Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 52,988 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 552,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 52,988 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $30,785,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JCIC Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. grace capital bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 74.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.15. 10,048,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,022,762. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $135.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Adam Dubow sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $195,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,406.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.68, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,382.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays assumed coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

