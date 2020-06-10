Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 15,360 Shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 400,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,360 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 0.8% of Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned 0.07% of Amgen worth $81,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Architects LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Amgen by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 110,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,995 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after acquiring an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 174,045 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $41,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.35, for a total transaction of $233,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,636 shares in the company, valued at $3,648,660.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.31, for a total transaction of $100,856.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,466.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,425 shares of company stock valued at $563,477. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra increased their target price on Amgen from $223.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Amgen from $249.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.81.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $3.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $228.03. 1,956,452 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,011. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.52 and its 200 day moving average is $225.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.59. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.12 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical research company reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.47. Amgen had a return on equity of 90.75% and a net margin of 32.03%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

