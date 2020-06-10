Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Trims Stock Position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 730,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,143 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $30,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Cedar Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in Citigroup by 44.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 814,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,093,000 after purchasing an additional 252,405 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Citigroup from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 target price (down previously from $81.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.56.

Shares of C traded down $3.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.28. The company had a trading volume of 30,963,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,917,002. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $32.00 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.28. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. Citigroup had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.91%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.