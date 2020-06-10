NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stake Reduced by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,099 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 312 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the first quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 360 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NVDA shares. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $315.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on NVIDIA from $360.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.73.

NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $374.67. The stock had a trading volume of 15,744,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,769,898. The stock has a market cap of $230.56 billion, a PE ratio of 70.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 10.29 and a quick ratio of 9.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.54. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $142.84 and a 1 year high of $380.00.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 28.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.94%.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total value of $15,697,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total transaction of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,376 shares of company stock valued at $45,103,807 over the last 90 days. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

