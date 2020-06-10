ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 129.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,996,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,127,371 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.0% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $43,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC grew its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after buying an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 1,182 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:OKE traded down $2.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $41.98. 5,451,962 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,701,819. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.36. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.16 and a twelve month high of $78.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 2.21.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. ONEOK had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 27th were given a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 121.82%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on OKE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on ONEOK from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citigroup downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $80.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.86.

In other news, CAO Mary M. Spears bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.67 per share, with a total value of $41,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,007.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman John William Gibson acquired 32,980 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.37 per share, for a total transaction of $506,902.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 116,486 shares of company stock worth $2,018,261. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

