Opus Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 890,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,550 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 24.2% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $114,760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.39. 4,287,879 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,363,565. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.93. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $172.56.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Article: How to invest in a bear market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.