Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HD. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000. Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 10,927 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $153,000. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of Home Depot stock traded down $2.31 on Wednesday, hitting $254.45. The company had a trading volume of 3,408,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,081,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot Inc has a 1 year low of $140.63 and a 1 year high of $259.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.09 and a 200-day moving average of $220.71.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $28.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.59 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 496.11% and a net margin of 9.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 58.54%.

A number of research firms have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Home Depot from $228.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on Home Depot from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Home Depot from $215.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Home Depot from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Home Depot from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.53.

In related news, EVP William G. Lennie sold 17,993 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.02, for a total transaction of $4,246,707.86. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,840,668.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.