Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $5.60 Million Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 142,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for approximately 1.2% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 323,155,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,703,234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966,755 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,545,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,994,671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 94,598,864 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,718,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,179,953 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,424,001 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,940,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,644 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,297,257,000. 71.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.42. The stock had a trading volume of 17,657,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,629,244. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $44.17. The company has a market cap of $201.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.40 and a 52 week high of $58.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.13.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

