Opus Investment Management Inc. Has $6.05 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Opus Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,850 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Intel makes up 1.3% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 24,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 35,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TL Private Wealth grew its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 13,178 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 65.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 19,807,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,203,861. The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.54 and its 200-day moving average is $59.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $270.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.82. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.63 and a 52 week high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.65 billion. Intel had a net margin of 30.02% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 10,935 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $577,477.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,952,511.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $2,293,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares in the company, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 98,547 shares of company stock worth $5,862,050. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.97.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

Read More: Calculate Your Return on Investment (ROI)



Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.