Opus Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Opus Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.77. 8,659,716 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,421,282. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.25 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.95.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 52.46% and a net margin of 21.10%. The business had revenue of $12.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

In related news, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine downgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.21.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

