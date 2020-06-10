Opus Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,000 Shares of DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE)

Opus Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 4.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 433.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 194.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,824 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 8,065.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 130,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,967,000 after acquiring an additional 129,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $40,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $540,229. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DTE. TheStreet downgraded DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on DTE Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on DTE Energy from $153.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.69.

Shares of NYSE:DTE traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $112.94. 1,358,283 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525,222. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.61. DTE Energy Co has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $135.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.08). DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy Co will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

