Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Opus Investment Management Inc.

Opus Investment Management Inc. decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Opus Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Opus Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after buying an additional 221,248 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $305,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total value of $78,799.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $272,492.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,362 shares of company stock worth $2,622,691 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

PFE stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.92. The company had a trading volume of 26,907,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,491,537. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.70. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $44.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.80.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

