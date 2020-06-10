PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.11

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund Inc (NYSE:ISD) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.105 per share on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th.

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,949. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.67 and a 200-day moving average of $13.89. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund has a one year low of $8.99 and a one year high of $15.80.

In other news, Director Scott E. Benjamin bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00.

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

